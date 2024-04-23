Indy gets ready for PopCon

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH)- Indy PopCon returns for it’s 11th year at the Indiana Convention Center.

PopCon 2024 is where every fan finds their place. PopCon is the weekend of April 26-28, 2024.

April’s event is set to be the biggest yet, with a star-studded lineup of celebrities, epic after-parties, gaming experiences, content creators and non-stop entertainment.

Celebrity guests include Johnny Yong Bosch, aka Adam Park, the Black Power Ranger and a prominent voice actor in numerous anime and video games such as “Trigun” and “Bleach”; Ned Luke, known as the voice of a main character in Grand Theft Auto V, Michael De Santa; Jim Cummings, the official voice of Winnie the Pooh; Christina Vee, famous for her roles in “Miraculous: Tales of Ladybug & Cat Noir” and “Hunter × Hunter”; Chandler Riggs and Katelyn Nacon from “The Walking Dead”; Rob Weithoff and Roger Clark known for “Red Dead Redemption”; “America’s Got Talent” contestant and cosplayer Freckled Zelda; and many more.

General admission ticket holders can attend long-running events such as the fifth annual PopCon International Film Festival, ninth annual PopCon Podcast Awards and 11th annual Ultimate Cosplay Championships.

Add-on opportunities include celebrity photo ops, a fun and engaging Maid Cafe experience and tickets to Friday and Saturday night parties with live music and DJs, dancing and cosplays.

The guys from PopCon came by the Life.Style.Live studio and even showed Cody Adams a magic trick.