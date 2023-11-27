Indy native and his 17 piece jazz ensemble to perform at Jazz Kitchen

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH)- Sean Imboden comes from a family of musicians.

Growing up listening to jazz music sent Imboden down the path to become a jazz musician himself.

As a saxophonist, Sean has recorded with GRAMMY-nominated artists Steve Allee and John Raymond, and performed with jazz luminaries Slide Hampton, Sean Jones, Emmet Cohen, and Valery Ponomarev.

A long-time member of Indianapolis-based quartet Tucker Brothers, Sean plays on the band’s three critically-acclaimed albums.

Sean is also the lead of his 17 piece jazz ensemble. They will be performing at the Jazz Kitchen.

Sean blends classical jazz with a more modern take in many of his originals.

The band is currently working on an album to be released on a future date.

On Friday, December 1st, the band will perform at The Jazz Kitchen in Indianapolis, featuring special guest artist Mike Rodriguez. Mike is a multiple GRAMMY-winning trumpet player who has performed with Chick Corea, Quincy Jones, Charlie Haden, Maria Schneider, and SF Jazz Collective.