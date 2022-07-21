Life.Style.Live!

Indy organizations team up for free school supplies giveaway happening Saturday

If you’re in Indianapolis this weekend and you know of a student in need of school supplies, the place to be is Washington Park on Saturday.

That’s because the Triple Blesssed Back to School Backpack Giveaway in partnership with M.O.V.E. is happening from noon to 4 p.m.

Brandon Beasley, Triple Blesssed Inc. founder, joined us Thursday on “Life.Style.Live!” alongside Antonio Patton, director of M.O.V.E Inc., to share their passion behind hosting this school drive.

At the Triple Blesssed Back to School Backpack Giveaway you will find free haircuts, food, free school supplies, games, bounce house and a live DJ.

The Triple Blesssed non-profit is dedicated but not limited to helping the inner city of Indianapolis. The meaning behind the names has a double meaning. One, represents three close friends of Beasley’s who unfortunately passed and his three sons who he works hard to inspire.

For more information click here and visit:

facebook.com/tripleblesssedinc

facebook.com/antonio.patton.3152