Indy restaurant Bocca offers modern Italian cuisine

Bocca is a restaurant in downtown Indianapolis offering the best of modern Italian food.

Today, Bocca executive chef Ricky Martinez joined us to prepare a few of their signature dishes including Polpo (octopus), Mushroom Lasagna and Tuna (ceviche) Crudo.







Address: 122 E. 22nd St. Indianapolis, IN 46202

For more information visit, boccaindy.com.