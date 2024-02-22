Search
IndyFringe Indy Eleven Theatre: ‘Bat in the Wind’

Indyfringe-Indy Eleven Theatre: Bat in the Wind

by: Divine Triplett
Posted: / Updated:

In Tom Alvarez’s assessment of Casey Ross’s acclaimed 2023 IndyFringe production, “Bat in the Wind,” the promise of lasting impact shines through.

Ross’s skill in crafting deeply human characters resonates profoundly, hinting at a future where he may emerge as a prominent figure in American Theatre.

This March, audiences will have the opportunity to experience a new 90-minute rendition of this work at the IndyFringe Indy Eleven Theatre.

With director Zachariah Stonerock at the helm and Matt Kraft reprising his role as the leading man, the production promises to deliver an intimate and emotionally gripping narrative.

Set against the backdrop of two neighbors grappling with disparate addictions, “Bat in the Wind” explores the unexpected bonds that unite them beyond their apparent differences.

