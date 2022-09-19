Life.Style.Live!

IndyHumane dog Jade looks for forever home with help from Hensley Legal Group

Jade could be your Fur-Ever Friend! Hensley Legal Group will help you take this good boy home by paying for the standard adoption fees.

She can be nervous with new people at first, so her adopters will need to understand that they should take things slowly with her and allow her to go at their own pace so she can get comfortable. She loves baby talk and treats, which help her warm up much faster.

It will be very important that her adopters commit to keeping things all positive with her! Any sort of negative training (choke/prong/shock collars, Cesar Milan-style intimidation/force methods, harsh reprimands, raised voice and etc.) would be detrimental to her well-being and development.

Jade is looking for a home without small children, but would probably do fine with older, more dog-savvy kids. She could pair well with another social, playful dog.

Give Jade a shot at being your new best friend and contact IndyHumane for adoption details.

You can learn more by clicking here.

THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY HENSLEY LEGAL GROUP.