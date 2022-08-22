Life.Style.Live!

IndyHumane dog Mary Berry looks for her forever home with help from Hensley Legal Group

Mary Berry could be your Fur-Ever Friend! Hensley Legal Group will even help you take him home by paying for the standard adoption fees.

She is a super fun and exuberant girl looking for an active adopter! Mary didn’t have the best start in life, as her adopter was using some pretty negative training methods with her.

She will need an adopter who is ready to teach her all her adult dog skills using only positive training methods, and she loves toys and would enjoy a big toy box in her new home.

She will also need someone who can provide lots of daily exercise in the form of walks or runs.

Mary is looking for a home without young children, in a quieter neighborhood, and she will need to be the only pet in the home.

Give Mary a shot at being your new best friend and contact IndyHumane for adoption details.

Learn more about Mary here.

THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY HENSLEY LEGAL GROUP.