Life.Style.Live!

IndyHumane dog Mary Berry looks for her forever home with help from Hensley Legal Group

by: Tierra Carpenter
Posted: / Updated:

Mary Berry could be your Fur-Ever Friend! Hensley Legal Group will even help you take him home by paying for the standard adoption fees.

She is a super fun and exuberant girl looking for an active adopter! Mary didn’t have the best start in life, as her adopter was using some pretty negative training methods with her.

She will need an adopter who is ready to teach her all her adult dog skills using only positive training methods, and she loves toys and would enjoy a big toy box in her new home.

She will also need someone who can provide lots of daily exercise in the form of walks or runs.

Mary is looking for a home without young children, in a quieter neighborhood, and she will need to be the only pet in the home. 

Give Mary a shot at being your new best friend and contact IndyHumane for adoption details.

Learn more about Mary here.

THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY HENSLEY LEGAL GROUP.

© 2022 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Hagerstown All-Stars compete in Little League World Series

Life.Style.Live! /

YMCA Summer Food Program: How ‘The Y’ is working to stop child hunger

Life.Style.Live! /

Crew Carwash is making a big impact on the car wash industry by focusing on team members

BEO Show /

New space telescope shows Jupiter’s auroras, tiny moons

National /


 
Copyright 2022 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.