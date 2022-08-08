Life.Style.Live!

Ivy Tech Community College offers affordable training and education

There are many things to consider when thinking about a college education, and now we’re introducing Education Mondays with Ivy Tech Community College. Dr. Lorenzo Esters is the Indianapolis Campus Chancellor and joined us today to give more information about his vision for post-secondary education in Indianapolis.

Esters spoke about the benefits of a college education and highlighted Ivy Tech’s degree and certificate programs. Ivy Tech also offers financial resources to students and workforce development initiatives. If you’re interested in learning more about enrolling at Ivy Tech, click here.

About Ivy Tech Community College:

Ivy Tech Community College is Indiana’s largest public postsecondary institution and the nation’s largest singly accredited statewide community college system, accredited by the Higher Learning Commission. Ivy Tech has campuses throughout Indiana and also serves thousands of students annually online. It serves as the state’s engine of workforce development, offering associate degrees, short-term certificate programs, industry certifications, and training that aligns to the needs of the community. The College provides seamless transfer to other colleges and universities in Indiana, as well as out of state, for a more affordable route to a Bachelor’s degree.

THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY IVY TECH COMMUNITY COLLEGE.