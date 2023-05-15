Ivy Tech Mortuary Science Program

The Ivy Tech Mortuary Science Program is certified by the American Board of Funeral Service Education (ABFSE) and offers students a comprehensive education in legal, science, and business aspects of the field, along with hands-on practicum experience. The program covers all phases of funeral service, including working with bereaved families and staying up to date on regulatory guidelines. Students will learn important skills such as embalming, restorative art, and providing funeral service items like caskets and burial vaults.

Upon completion of the program and meeting testing requirements, graduates can pursue licensure as intern funeral directors and begin their careers in various settings such as churches, funeral homes, cemeteries and crematories, and even corporate offices. As professionals gain experience, there are opportunities for growth, including becoming business managers or owning their own funeral service companies.

When considering the Mortuary Science program, interested individuals should note that it is only offered at the Ivy Tech Indianapolis campus, providing a unique opportunity for those in the service areas of Marion, Hendricks, or Boone Counties.

A career in Mortuary Science is best suited for individuals who are compassionate, ethical, and community-service-minded. Successful students and professionals in this field possess these qualities, allowing them to serve their communities with empathy and care.

The field of Mortuary Science offers promising growth potential. According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics projections, job growth for funeral service workers is expected to be faster than average between 2021 and 2031. The agency estimates a national growth rate of up to 9%, resulting in approximately 7,900 new jobs each year for professionals in this field. This indicates a favorable outlook for those pursuing a career in Mortuary Science.

For more information on the Mortuary Science program, interested individuals can inquire about the offerings at Ivy Tech’s Indianapolis campus.

THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY IVY TECH.