Life.Style.Live!

Jump N Play Party Rentals brings fun interactive activities to events

by: Tierra Carpenter
Posted: / Updated:

Jump N Play Party Rentals is ready to bring some fun to your next event!

They offer everything you need to get people up and having a good time. This includes inflatable obstacle courses, inflatable games, bouncy houses, slides, carnival games and more.

James Shrock, owner of Jump N Play Party Rentals, joined us Tuesday to share what else you can expect from his business and played a fun game of Connect Four with “Life.Style.Live!” host Randall Newsome.

For more information, visit jumpnplaypartyrentals.com.

© 2022 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Indiana reports 228 new COVID-19 cases; 9 new deaths

Coronavirus /

Indiana House will try to override governor’s veto of transgender athlete bill

Indiana News /

Running late? Stop rushing, here’s why

News /

DeBrand Fine Chocolates offers wide variety of handcrafted sweets

Life.Style.Live! /


 
Copyright 2022 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.