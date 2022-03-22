Life.Style.Live!

Jump N Play Party Rentals brings fun interactive activities to events

Jump N Play Party Rentals is ready to bring some fun to your next event!

They offer everything you need to get people up and having a good time. This includes inflatable obstacle courses, inflatable games, bouncy houses, slides, carnival games and more.

James Shrock, owner of Jump N Play Party Rentals, joined us Tuesday to share what else you can expect from his business and played a fun game of Connect Four with “Life.Style.Live!” host Randall Newsome.

For more information, visit jumpnplaypartyrentals.com.