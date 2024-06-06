Juneteenth Foodways Festival: Celebrating Black culinary traditions

The Benjamin Harrison Presidential Site in Indianapolis is excited to announce its 3rd annual Juneteenth Foodways Festival.

The festival focuses on honoring Black-owned restaurants and caterers, showcasing the rich culinary traditions that have shaped American culture.

Sharena Lynem, Owner of Simply Southern Soul Food, and Shanet Wallace, Representative from the Benjamin Harrison Presidential Site, joined us on the show to share more information.

Key Details:

Date and Time : Friday, June 14, 2024, from 4:30 PM to 8:00 PM

: Friday, June 14, 2024, from 4:30 PM to 8:00 PM Location : Downtown Indianapolis at 1230 N Delaware Street

: Downtown Indianapolis at 1230 N Delaware Street Cost : Free general admission for the public

: Free general admission for the public Set Up : June 14 from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM

: June 14 from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM Tear Down: June 16, beginning at 8:00 PM

Event Highlights:

Cultural Celebration : The festival celebrates the significant influence of Black culinary traditions on American cuisine. A special focus is on the legacy of White House Chef Dolly Johnson.

: The festival celebrates the significant influence of Black culinary traditions on American cuisine. A special focus is on the legacy of White House Chef Dolly Johnson. Local Business Support : It aims to promote local Black-owned businesses by providing them a platform to showcase their culinary skills and cultural heritage.

: It aims to promote local Black-owned businesses by providing them a platform to showcase their culinary skills and cultural heritage. Vendor Participation : Black-owned restaurants, food trucks, caterers, retailers, and artists are encouraged to apply. Applications are open until March 1, 2024. Interested partners can apply at Juneteenth Partner Application.

: Black-owned restaurants, food trucks, caterers, retailers, and artists are encouraged to apply. Applications are open until March 1, 2024. Interested partners can apply at Juneteenth Partner Application. Menu Options: Participating vendors are encouraged to offer 4-5 moderately priced menu items that reflect Black cultural heritage, with various portion sizes and price points.

Participating food vendors who feature or recreate a menu item of White House Chef Dolly Johnson will be eligible for the Dolly Johnson People’s Choice Award. Cash prizes range from $250 to $1000.

All proceeds from food sales at the event will go directly to the participating restaurants and caterers. This initiative is part of the festival’s commitment to supporting and uplifting the local Black business community.

The Juneteenth Foodways Festival is made possible through the generous support of the Eli Lilly and Company Foundation and is presented by the Benjamin Harrison Presidential Site.

Join them for an evening of delicious food, rich cultural heritage, and community celebration at the Juneteenth Foodways Festival. Don’t miss out on this unique opportunity to taste and honor the diverse flavors that have enriched American cuisine.