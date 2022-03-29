Life.Style.Live!

Junk drawer organization tips

Most people have one. It tends to be in the kitchen, but it can reside anywhere where there is a dark empty drawer. It is usually stuffed to the brim and can contain everything from takeout menus, old mail, ketchup packets, batteries and other odds and ends.

That’s right, we’re talking about the good old junk drawer. Instead of shoving more items in it daily and pretending not to notice that it isn’t closing, it is time to finally tackle and organize your junk drawer.

Jane Lee, organizing mastermind and founder of Poke-A-Dot Organizer, joined us Tuesday to share how to declutter your junk drawer as well as gadgets that can help with the process

For more information visit, pokeadotorganizer.com.