Kolache Factory celebrating ‘El Cubano’ flavor

Established in 1982, the Kolache Factory proudly celebrates four decades of delivering the authentic flavors and comforting warmth of this pastry to American palates.

It all began with John Banks and his late wife Jerri, whose vision sparked the creation of the first Kolache Factory in Houston, Texas.

Recognizing an opportunity to introduce this traditional delicacy as a fresh, high-quality food suitable for those on the go, the Banks went on a mission to redefine the way Americans experience kolaches.

With attention to detail, the Banks perfected their recipe, infusing it with a distinct Texas twist that would capture the hearts and taste buds of customers.

More than just a bakery, the Kolache Factory aspired to be a community hub, offering not only delicious fare but also a welcoming atmosphere reminiscent of the charm and hospitality of the old world.

Through dedication and passion, the Banks built the Kolache Factory brand from the ground up, cultivating a loyal following that continues to grow to this day.