Lands of Legends: Indiana’s Basketball Legacy

Indiana State Fair, Land of Legends- For all other forty-nine states, it’s just a game, but here in Indiana it’s a lifestyle. At the Indiana State Fair discover the rich story of Indiana Basketball. Bring the whole family to explore the history, players, and moments that make Hoosier Hoops legendary. Cody and Amber were able to get an exclusive interview with the Executive Director of the Indiana Basketball Hall of Fame, Matt Martin. He spoke of his love for the game as well as some of the exhibits featured at the Hall of Fames, including a Pacer’s Sports Exhibit and an Indiana Basketball History Exhibit. The Hall of Fame is home to some legendary names such as Larry Bird and Teri Moren. The exhibit is open daily from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. at the Harvest Pavilion, so make sure to check it out at the Indiana State Fair!