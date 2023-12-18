Last-minute holiday gifts and stocking stuffers

As we approach the holiday season, it’s no secret that many of us tend to procrastinate until the last minute when we’re in a gift-giving bind.

Surprisingly, waiting might just be a strategic move that can save you money and make for a unique gifting approach.

Emmy and Peabody Award-winning journalist Claudia Lombana will be unveiling her last-minute shopping super secrets in the midst of what’s expected to be one of the busiest shopping seasons in recent memory.

In addition to these insights, she’ll also reveal some fantastic stocking stuffer ideas that are sure to please everyone on your list.

Her tips and recommendations are frequently featured in publications such as The New York Times and USA Today.

With two Emmy Awards and a Peabody Award to her name, she offers guidance on a wide range of topics, from shopping trends to fraud protection.