Life.Style.Live!

Life. Style. Live! ‘Hot Links’ November 15, 2022

You can find more from all of today’s “Life.Style.Live!” guests at the links below:

MOZEL SANDERS BBQ SAUCE AND HOT SAUCE

MozelSanders.org

HOLIDAY AT CARTER GREEN AND ICE AT CARTER GREEN

theiceatcartergreen.com

THE GADGET GUY

GadgetGram.com

WESTMINSTER VILLAGE NORTH

westminstervillage.com

HERITAGE CUSTOM PAINTING

heritage-custompainting.com

FOSTER SUCCESS

fostersuccess.org

VISIT FLORIDA

visitflorida.com

Expedia.com/GiftFlorida