‘Life.Style.Live!’ Trivia Tuesday: Earth Day Edition

Today’s Trivia Tuesday theme is Earth Day!

The trivia questions the hosts answered are listed below. Watch along and see if you guess correctly.

Questions:

The first Earth Day was celebrated in 1970. What year did the celebration go global?

The _______ eventually led to the creation of Earth Day by President ________.

Where does most of the earth’s breathable air come from?

Every year, Earth Day has a theme. What’s this year’s theme?

Earth Day was the brainchild of a senator from which state in the Midwest region?