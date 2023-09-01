Fall sweets and treats with Firefighter Tim

Tim Griffin from the Carmel Fire Department joined us in the kitchen once again! Tim is not only a hero in his firefighting duties but also a chef, and today he’s treating us to a few treats that are perfect for the fall season!

He whipped up a batch of mouthwatering Pumpkin Banana Bread and delectable Salted Peanut Butter Chocolate Protein Balls. It’s a unique blend of flavors and textures that promises to satisfy both our sweet cravings and nutritional needs. When Tim joins us in the kitchen, we not only learn how to create delicious treats but also gain insight into the balance of indulgence and health that Tim has mastered in his everyday life.

(WISH Photo)

Be sure to watch the video above to uncover Tim Griffin’s secret recipes and find out how he maintains his strength and energy levels while enjoying these scrumptious treats.

Whether you’re a foodie looking for new culinary adventures or someone interested in a balanced approach to nutrition, Tim’s creations will inspire you. So, grab a seat and get ready to be amazed by the culinary skills and firefighting spirit of Tim Griffin.