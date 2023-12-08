Texas Roadhouse recipes and holiday hosting tips

Matt Mathias, Managing Partner, and Jade Poor, Regional Marketing Coach from Texas Roadhouse, joined us today in the kitchen!

They showed us how to make their famous prime rib and loaded sweet potatoes, perfect for any holiday event you’re hosting this season!

But wait…there’s more!

We’ve got the step-by-step recipes for you below to make this for your family and friends at home!

MASHED POTATOES INGREDIENTS:

2 pounds Idaho potatoes

4 ounces Butter

¾ cup Milk (warm)

½ teaspoon Salt

¼ teaspoon White pepper

DIRECTIONS:

1. Thoroughly wash the potatoes. Peel approximately half the skin off the potatoes, or if you prefer, peel completely.

2. Cut the potatoes into even size pieces, approximately 2 inches in size.

3. Place the cut potatoes in a pot and cover with cold water.

4. Bring the pot to a boil, cook the potatoes until a knife will easily pierce through (about 15 minutes), and then drain well.

5. Place the drained potatoes back into the pot and using a wire whisk or potato masher, start to gently break up the potatoes.

6. While mashing, add the butter, salt, pepper, and slowly add the milk. Only use enough milk to make the potatoes creamy. Mix until the desired consistency is reached and serve.

Texas Roadhouse: Loaded sweet potato

PRIME RIB INGREDIENTS:

3-6 pounds Prime rib (boneless) 1 tablespoon Kosher salt

1 tablespoon Black pepper, ground

2 tablespoons Soy sauce

1 tablespoon Minced garlic

1 tablespoon Liquid smoke

DIRECTIONS:

1. Remove prime rib from packaging and place in a large container.

2. Combine all remaining ingredients in a stainless-steel bowl and whisk together. Pour marinade over prime rib and rub evenly over all sides. (Use disposable gloves to keep the marinade off your hands.) Cover tightly with plastic wrap and refrigerate overnight.

3. The following day, preheat oven to 450 degrees.

4. Remove prime rib from marinade, place on a rack inside a roasting pan, place the roast on the rack fat side up and cook in preheated oven for 15 minutes.

5. After 15 minutes, lower temperature to 325 degrees and cook until the temperature in the very center is 130 degrees, using a meat thermometer.

This will take between 1-2 hours, depending on your oven and the size of the roast. Remove roast and lightly cover with foil for 15-30 minutes. 6. Slice as thick or thin as desired. Serve with horseradish on the side if desired. 7. Refrigerate leftovers quickly and use within 24 hours or freeze. NOTES: • Removing roast at 130 degrees will give you medium doneness. If you’d like medium rare, remove at 125 degrees, or if you prefer medium well, remove at 135- 140 degrees. • Purchasing ¾ pound of roast per person will give you an 8oz serving per person.