LISC Indianapolis ‘Love Thy Neighborhood Awards’ People’s Choice winner announced

The winner of the 2022 LISC Indianapolis Love Thy Neighborhood Awards has been chosen!

Amber Toombs with Lawrence Community Gardens took home the People’s Choice award as well as the Livability award, as well as $5,000.

The Love Thy Neighborhood Awards celebrate the people and organizations that are transforming their neighborhoods and making a difference in their communities. The initiative was started in 2017 by the Local Initiatives Support Corporation, also known as LISC Indianapolis.

Every year LISC Indianapolis recognizes an organization, individual, initiative or project with a long-standing commitment to healthy communities. Organizations that have created communities in which residents have daily access to art, nature, recreation and beauty.

Members of the Indianapolis community were asked to vote for one of the 12 finalists for the award.

The awards were broadcasted on WISH-TV on Sunday, September 11. Watch the full ceremony here.

For more information, click here.

