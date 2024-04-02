Lucci’s House Bully Rescue hosting spring gala

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH)- Lucci’s House Bully Rescue is hosting it’s first Lucci’s Spring Gala fundraiser on April 27th from 6:30-10:30 PM at The Speakeasy.

Lucci’s House Bully Rescue is a 100% all-volunteer organization.

The focus of the organization is to help as many bully breeds as possible and help to educate and prevent the widespread misconceptions about bully breeds.

Lucci’s Spring Gala will be an unforgettable night of fun, food, and cocktails.

The event is scheduled for Saturday evening, April 27th at The Speakeasy in Broad Ripple.

On tap will be a DJ, signature cocktails, and a whole lot more fun.

Tickets include access to signature cocktails, DJ Big Baby spinning music all night, a welcome drink courtesy of Tito’s Handmade Vodka, silent auction, delicious food, dog-gone good seasonal cocktails, and a wine pull.

Proceeds help provide medical care, training, enrichment, and more for our city’s homeless pets.

Tickets can be purchased through https://bit.ly/LuccisSpringGala and start at $55 a person.