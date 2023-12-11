Search
Marian University Theatre: Spirit of the season

by: Divine Triplett
The Indianapolis Men’s Chorus, led by Artistic Director Greg Sanders, is gearing up for their much-anticipated production titled “Spirit of the Season.”

Featuring three talented singers, Patrick Kuntz, Aaron Munson, and Brian Cassano, this holiday extravaganza promises to be a heartwarming spectacle.

This year marks the IMC’s 34th Holiday Show, a cherished tradition that holds special significance for the LGBTQ community, offering a sense of belonging during the holiday season.

Join them from December 15 to 17 at the Marian University Theatre to experience the true spirit of the season.

Tickets are available for adults starting at $20, with discounts for youth and groups of ten or more.

