Mark Forward headlines Letterkenny stand-up tour

Mark Forward, the comedic force behind the character “Coach” on the wildly popular TV series Letterkenny, is ready to headline the Letterkenny Presents: A Night Of Stand-up comedy tour, set to traverse cities across North America from February to April.

Scheduled at Scrott Center for the Arts on Sunday, February 25, Forward brings his signature wit and charm to audiences eager for a night of laughter.

His latest comedy special, “Mark Forward presents…Mark Forward,” is available for streaming free on YouTube, showcasing his surreal and intelligent humor that has garnered critical acclaim.

Described as “a surreal Canadian Comedy to Rival Schitt’s Creek” by The New Yorker and “one of the most endearing and smartest comedies on TV” by Forbes, Letterkenny has solidified its place in the hearts of fans worldwide, earning accolades such as the Canadian Screen Award for “Best Comedy Series.”

With its 12th and final season having premiered on December 26, 2023, all episodes are currently available on Hulu, ensuring a dedicated fan base for years to come.

Joining Forward on the tour are fellow comedians Jeff McEnery, known for his role as “Alexander” on Letterkenny, and Allie Pearse, a talented writer for both Letterkenny and the spin-off sitcom “Shoresy.”

Following a successful limited run in 2023, the Letterkenny 2024 stand-up tour promises to deliver uproarious entertainment as it crisscrosses the continent.

Fans can find tour dates and additional information at https://www.letterkenny.tv/pages/bandsintown.