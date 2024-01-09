Master Gardener Carrie Petty: A little taste of spring

We had the pleasure of chatting with the incredible Carrie Petty, a seasoned Master Gardener with a wealth of gardening wisdom.

Her passion for gardening is contagious, and she shared some fantastic tips and tricks to get us all geared up for the upcoming spring season.

If that’s not exciting enough, mark your calendars for Wednesday when Carrie will be back with even more gardening insights.

And calling all fellow green thumbs, don’t miss out on the Central Indiana Seed Swap happening on Saturday, Jan. 27th at the Hamilton County Fairgrounds in Noblesville, Indiana.

It’s a paradise for garden enthusiasts where you can buy, sell, and trade seeds.

Plus, there’ll be delicious food, cool merch, and a dedicated kids’ corner to keep the whole family in on the gardening fun!

Be sure to check out her podcast for all the latest gardening updates!