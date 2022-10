Life.Style.Live!

Medical Mutts service dog organization saves dogs, helps people, promotes kindness

Medical mutts is a non-profit dedicated to training service dogs for people with diabetes, PTSD, anxiety and so much more.

Kelsey Burton, director of development for Medical Mutts, and Alice Martinez-Smith, a Medical Mutts Client, joined us Thursday on “Life.Style.Live!” along with service dogs to share more about the significance of their organization.

For more information, click here.