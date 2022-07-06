Life.Style.Live!

Meet INDIANA OWNED Artist Beth Clary Schwier of BETH CLARY SCHWIER FINE ART

She is an award-winning Indiana artist who was discovered by design scouts for the HGTV Series, “Good Bones!” Now, she’s a member of Indiana Owned.

On today’s Life. Style. Live! Indiana Owned’s Mel McMahon introduces us to Artist Beth Clary Schwier of Beth Clary Schwier Fine Art.

Indiana Owned is on a mission to help you identify and support local businesses faster and easier! Our members are business owners who want you to know they live here, work here, and play here. They are the business owners donating food to shelters, sponsoring the little league teams, and employing hundreds of thousands of people in our state.

Every business on IndianaOwned.com falls into one of two categories. They are either an “Original,” meaning the company is Indiana-owned and operated, headquartered here, and not part of an out-of-state chain, or they are a “Franchise Friend,” meaning the franchise is Indiana-owned and operated, the owner lives here in Indiana, and is engaged in our community.

When you see the Indiana Owned badge, you know you are supporting a local business like this one:

Beth Clary Schwier Fine Art

Award-winning Indiana artist, Beth Clary Schwier, hails from Peru, Indiana, where she performed with the Peru Circus from age 9 until she moved to Muncie, Indiana, to study at Ball State University.

Beth is a wife and mother of six children. A former actress and model, she began seriously studying art in 2012, entering her first ever juried show in early 2014. Throughout 2012-2015 she studied with renowned Indiana artist, Charles Warren (C.W.) Mundy. In 2015, Beth opened her studio the historic Stutz Arts and Business Center in downtown Indianapolis. There she was discovered by design scouts for the hit national HGTV series Good Bones, filmed in Indianapolis. Beth now has her own gallery/studio space in Irvington, five miles east of downtown, Indianapolis, where she spends her days painting and meeting new clients.

Join Beth for her next First Friday event, Friday, August 5, 2002, between 5:00 PM to 10:00 PM for “Everything’s Coming Up Roses.” Check out her latest collection of new, original paintings in bright, bold, and exciting color and expression. Many new large rose pieces are included. This event is free and open to the public.

Beth Clary Schwier Fine Art Gallery, Proud to be Indiana Owned

5636 E Washington ST, Indianapolis, IN 46219

Learn more about Beth and her business here: http://www.bethschwier.com/. Find local businesses near you and get your business certified local at indianaowned.com.

