Miss Indiana Teen USA shares her journey in faith

KK Kokonaing, Miss Indiana Teen USA 2022, stopped by to tell us about her journey in faith. She is preparing to represent Indiana in the national competition of Miss Teen USA!

KK has made history as the first-ever Burmese-American to win a state Teen USA title. This Fall, she will attend Bethel University and double major in Psychology and Worship Arts. Her ultimate career goal is to work in clinical research as a neuroscientist and serve others in ministry as a worship leader. KK started earning scholarships for college at the age of 14.



She is one of four children and a first-generation American. Her parents immigrated to America from Burma. Outside the country of Myanmar (formally known as Burma), Indiana is home to the largest Burma community. Indianapolis has more Burmese-Americans than any other U.S. city.



She is a published Children’s Literature Illustrator and her second book is weeks away before hitting the printing press. She has put in over 400 hours of community service and volunteer work in the past year.

To connect with KK, click here.