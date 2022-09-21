Life.Style.Live!

Mixologist Brett Butler creates prohibition inspired ‘Bee Sting’ cocktail using local honey

This prohibition classic cocktail has now been “alcomized”!

Wednesday on “Life.Style.Live!” Brett W. Butler, owner/operator of ALCOMY LLC., joined us with a recipe for a “Bee Sting,” a drink inspired by the ‘Bees’s Knees” cocktail.

One of the ingredients he used was honey from Eagle Creek Apiary, that was also featured on today’s show.

“Bee Sting”

Ingredients:

2 oz. Hard Truth Distillery Gin

.5 oz. Ancho Reyes Liqueur

.75 oz. Fresh lemon juice

.75 oz. Eagle Creek Apiary Hickory Smoked- Habanero Honey Syrup

2-3 Sprigs of Rosemary

Directions:

Add the rosemary, lemon juice and honey syrup to a cocktail shaker and muddle for about 30 seconds. Add ice and the rest of the ingredients and shake vigorously for about 20 seconds. Strain over ice into a coupe glass. Garnish with a bee pollen rim and fresh honeycomb. Enjoy!

Alcomy LLC is a mobile mixology and cocktail elixir service, focusing on unique culinary cocktails and elixirs. We infuse the science of liquid gastronomy with the creative passion of art to curate a magical, memorable experience in your home, office or event space. It’s “Farm to Glass, Flaired with Class.”

Brett W. Butler is an entrepreneur, entertainer and mixologist with over 20 years’ experience in the hospitality and entertainment industries. After 10 years in L.A., Brett is back home in Indiana, curating his Alcomy experience throughout the Indy area.

Alcomy Elixirs can be purchased at the Carmel and Fishers Summer Farmers Markets through September and the Winter Markets through April 2023!

FB & IG: @alcomylife