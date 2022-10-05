Life.Style.Live!

Mixologist Brett Butler prepares ‘Stay Gold, Pony,’ ‘Corpse Revivor NO. 2’ cocktails

One of these cocktails is so refreshing with just the right amount of spice, and the other is perfect to get you into the Halloween spirit!

Brett W. Butler, Owner/Operator of ALCOMY LLC., joined us Wednesday on “Life.Style.Live!” to show you how to mix up the “Stay Gold, Pony” and “Corpse Reviver No.2”

“STAY GOLD, PONY”

1 oz. Four Roses Bourbon

1 oz. Hard Truth Distillery Rye

1.5 oz. Pineapple Juice

.5 oz. Fresh lemon juice

1 oz. Alcomy Custom Chipotle-Smoked Habanero Honey Syrup

1 bsp Allspice Dram

3-4 Mint Sprigs

Add the fresh mint, lemon juice and honey syrup to a cocktail shaker and muddle for about 30 seconds. Add ice and pineapple juice and shake vigorously for about 20 seconds. Strain over a large block of ice in a double old fashioned or large rocks glass. Garnish with fresh mint and bruleed pineapple.

(To convert it into a cocktail, add all alcohol with the pineapple juice and follow the same directions.)

“CORPSE REVIVER NO. 2”

.75 oz. London Dry Gin

.75 oz. Lillet Blanc or Cocchi Americano

.75 oz. Cointreau

.75 oz. Fresh squeezed lemon juice

Absinthe, to rinse

Directions:

Rinse the inside of a chilled coupe glass and discard the excess. Add the alcohol and lemon juice to a cocktail shaker with ice and shake until well chilled. Strain into the prepared coupe glass. Garnish with two lychees drizzled with grenadine for a ghoulish Halloween effect…and dry ice, only if you know how to properly handle it!

Alcomy LLC is a mobile mixology and cocktail elixir service, focusing on unique culinary cocktails and elixirs. We infuse the science of liquid gastronomy with the creative passion of art to curate a magical, memorable experience in your home, office or event space. It’s “Farm to Glass, Flaired with Class.”

Brett W. Butler is an entrepreneur, entertainer and mixologist with over 20 years’ experience in the hospitality and entertainment industries. After 10 years in L.A., Brett is back home in Indiana, curating his Alcomy experience throughout the Indy area.

For more information, click here and visit:

Facebook & Instagram: @alcomylife