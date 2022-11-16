Life.Style.Live!

Mixologist Brett Butler shares recipes for ‘Nocino Sour’ and ‘Cider House Rules’ cocktails

Yummy fall flavor-filled cocktails!? Sign us up!

Brett Butler, owner/operator of Alcomy LLC., joined us Wednesday on “Life.Style.Live!” to mix up a “Nocino Sour” and “Cider House Rules.”

“NOCINO SOUR”

1 oz. Kraken Spiced Dark Rum

1.5 oz. Nocino Walnut Liqueur

.5 oz. Cinnamon-Allspice simple syrup

.25 oz. Sweet Vermouth

.75 oz. Fresh Lemon Juice

2 dashes Angostura aromatic bitters

2 dashes Peach bitters

2 sprigs Rosemary

Directions:

Add all the ingredients to a cocktail shaker with ice and shake vigorously for about 20 seconds. Double strain into a coupe glass and garnish with fresh rosemary and dried apple crisp.

“CIDER HOUSE RULES”

1.5 oz. Bourbon

.5 oz. Spiced Pear liqueur

.5 oz. Allspice liqueur

1 oz. Apple-Cinnamon-Brown Sugar syrup

.75 oz. Fresh Lemon Juice

1 tbsp Apple Cider Jam

2 sprigs Fresh Sage

Directions:

Add all the ingredients to a cocktail shaker with ice and shake vigorously for about 20 seconds. Double strain into a large rocks or Collins glass with ice. Garnish with a cinnamon stick and apple slice.

Alcomy LLC. is a mobile mixology and cocktail elixir service, focusing on unique culinary cocktails and elixirs. We infuse the science of liquid gastronomy with the creative passion of art to curate a magical, memorable experience in your home, office or event space. It’s “Farm to Glass, Flaired with Class.”

Brett W. Butler is an entrepreneur, entertainer and mixologist with over 20 years of experience in the hospitality and entertainment industries. Brett W. Butler is an entrepreneur, entertainer and mixologist with over 20 years of experience in the hospitality and entertainment industries. After 10 years in L.A., Brett is back home in Indiana, curating his Alcomy experience throughout the Indy area.

For more information, click here.

FB & IG: @alcomylife

Alcomy Elixirs can be found at the Carmel, Broad Ripple and Indy Winter Farmers Markets through April 2023!