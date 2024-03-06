Search
Mom Hint: Take your shower to the next level

by: Divine Triplett
As the anticipation for Spring builds, it’s time to revitalize your beauty routine with the latest trends and innovations.

Lifestyle and parenting expert, Sherri French, is here to guide you through a plethora of rejuvenating ideas, from upgrading your shower experience with the hai Smart Showerhead to embracing Secret Whole Body Deodorant’s clinically proven odor protection for up to 72 hours.

Dive into Olay’s Hyaluronic Regimen to nourish and replenish your skin, and explore Clean Beauty’s exquisite fragrance collection to welcome the season with luminosity and warmth.

Complete your radiant look with Tarte Cosmetics’ Key Largo Glow Bronzing Drops and Maracuja Juicy Shimmer Glass Lip Plump, ensuring that you step into Spring with confidence and glamour.

For detailed insights into these Spring Beauty Trends, be sure to visit @momhint on Instagram and TikTok, where a wealth of inspiration awaits.

