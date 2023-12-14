More techy gifts with The Gadget Guy

MORE TECHY GIFTS FOR CHRISTMAS

1. Atomi E30 Electric Scooter – Adult Foldable Electric City Scooter for Adults

$449 $249 (SALE) atomiscooters.com

Commute in comfort around town with an affordable and Eco-friendly means of transportation like the Atomi E30. This foldable electric city scooter for adults features a double-insured folding mechanism for easy transportation, 10-inch puncture-resistant tubeless tires that prevent pinch flats, and a front electronic brake and a rear disc brake that provides a quick response and a strong breaking power for extra safety. It also integrates a built-in kickstand, an anti-theft cable and a built-in combination lock for parking it safely, a front LED headlight that signals your presence and provides visibility at night, and a red tail light that flashes when braking. It also comes equipped with a powerful 650W motor that allows it to reach up to 15.53 mph / 25 km/h, while its 280W 36V 7.5Ah Lithium-Ion battery makes it capable of traveling a long range up to 18.64 miles / 30 km. The E30 also integrates a large LED display for controlling its 3-speed options, and built-in button controls for its lighting system. Via the Atomi App, you’re offered cruise controls, lighting controls, map navigation in real-time, information about current distance traveled, and battery level.

video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Iceve_i3Jxw

2. Azulle Access4 Essential – Portable Fanless Mini PC Stick (4GB RAM / 64GB Storage)

Starting at $259.99 azulle.com

Get the power of a full-fledged computer without having bulky hardware taking up your desk space with the Azulle Access4 Essential. This portable fanless mini PC stick is an ultra-compact, yet incredibly versatile and super powerful computing solution, making it the ideal option for when you need computing power on the go. Its fanless construction ensures a whisper-quiet operation. It features the latest Intel Gemini Lake J4125 processor, combining an Intel Celeron CPU that can reach processing speeds up to 1.10 GHz (2.0 GHz for the Azulle Access4 Pro model) with an Intel HD Graphic 500 as its GPU. It also integrates multiple connection ports, including an HDMI Output connector that allows for high-definition graphics supporting up to 4K resolution at 60 fps, a USB-C 3.0 port, a Gigabit LAN Ethernet port with POE supporting data transfer speeds of 10/100/1000 Mbps, a micro SD card slot for expanding its storage space with cards up to 512GB, a 3.5mm audio jack, and a Kensington Lock, along with Bluetooth 4.2 and dual-band Wi-Fi connectivity (2.4 Ghz and 5.0 Ghz) via a built-in antenna. It supports various operating systems such as Windows 11 Pro and Linux, and Video Conferencing Apps such as Zoom.

video: https://m.media-amazon.com/images/S/vse-vms-transcoding-artifact-us-east-1-prod/db24a157-a7d8-4a3e-db10e-e8218fab6d07/default.jobtemplate.mp4.480.mp4

3. VersaDesk Power Riser – Electric Height-Adjustable Standing Desk Converter

$399 $299 (SALE) versadesk.com

Transform your office space with the Versadesk Power Riser. This electric height-adjustable standing desk converter sits on top of your desk and can be used to raise the position and viewing angle of your work devices for a better posture while working, including your laptop or your PC’s keyboard, plus any external monitors you’re using. It features a spacious 32″ x 24″ surface that can hold up to 44 lbs., supporting a laptop and 2 external monitors all at once. It integrates a large detachable 31.3″ x 11.8″ keyboard tray at its lower side where you can comfortably place a laptop or your PC’s keyboard and mouse, plus a built-in device holding slot at the top side where you can stand your mobile devices for easy access, fitting anything from an iPhone or Android smartphone up to an 11.5″ iPad or Android tablet. Its patented Scissors X-Shape lifting technology allows for smooth and quiet height adjustments from 6.1″ to 18.9″ with unlimited stopping points via a set of built-in button controls. It also comes equipped with cable management organizers that let you hide all your connection cables for a clean workstation.

video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=p9NSXSMSw2c

4. SundaePC – High-End Mini Desktop PC for Demanding Computer Tasks

$849 $799 (SALE) sundaepc.com

For gamers and creators looking for an alternative to a bulky PC rig that can handle gaming, streaming, content creation, and heavy work Apps without cluttering your desk-space, there’s the SundaePC. This miniaturized desktop computer combines a pocket-sized design with enough speed and power to run any programs and tackle any computing tasks with ease. It features a 12th Gen Intel Core i5-1235U processor with 10 cores and 12 threads that delivers a fast performance up to 4.40 Ghz, plus an Intel Iris Xe graphics as its GPU which supports 8K resolution for one monitor, 4K resolution for three monitors, or 1080p resolution up to 60 FPS. It also boasts a 512GB M.2 NVME SSD, 16GB of DDR5 RAM that enables it to run multiple programs simultaneously, 65 Watts of peak power, and comes pre-installed with Windows 11 Pro. An efficient DC-powered fan and copper fins help maximize heat dissipation. It also features a DisplayPort 1.4a port with a DisplayPort to HDMI 2.0 adapter, 2 USB-C ports, 3 USB-A ports, a 2.5 Gigabit Ethernet port, a 3.5 mm headphone jack, and both Bluetooth 5.3 and Wi-Fi 6E connectivity. video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JMNFQoVQv78