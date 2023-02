Life.Style.Live!

My Funny Valentine: Celebrate love with a Sinatra medley

Celebrate your love with a nationally acclaimed Sinatra tribute with Italian buffet, chocolate, champagne, and distinctive artisan wines! Don Farrell, Artistic Director and co-founder of Actors Theater Indiana, will be performing a medley of Frank SInatra songs. The “My Funny Valentine” event is sold out, but you can find more events from Crossroads Entertainment here.