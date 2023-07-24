NBA All-Star 2024 tickets on sale

Exciting news for all NBA fans! Joining us today is Danny Lopez, the VP of External Affairs & Corporate Communications at Pacers Sports & Entertainment, to share some incredible updates about the 2024 NBA All-Star Saturday Night.

Get ready for a one-of-a-kind experience, as this event will be held at Lucas Oil Stadium in downtown Indianapolis, making it the first time since 1985. What makes this truly special is that tickets for All-Star Saturday Night start at just $24 – the lowest in NBA All-Star history! With a commitment to inclusivity, the organizers have ensured that more fans can afford to attend this electrifying event live, with a whopping 35,000 seats available around the court.

Mark your calendars for February 16-18, 2024, as tens of thousands of people will be heading downtown to witness this unforgettable spectacle. With only 10,500 tickets available for sale, fans purchasing from Indiana zip codes will have the exclusive opportunity to secure their seats starting at 2 p.m. on Monday, July 24, at NBAAllStar2024.com.

Besides the thrilling Saturday Night event, the NBA All-Star 2024 Host Committee has gone the extra mile to ensure community involvement by purchasing 2,400 tickets to distribute among local organizations and nonprofits. This way, people from surrounding neighborhoods can also enjoy the best of All-Star.

As we gear up for the big event, the Pacers have been making waves with their recent summer league in Las Vegas. Fans are buzzing with excitement over the team’s new additions from the draft and the significant deal signed by 23-year-old point guard, Tyrese Haliburton. Danny will enlighten us on what this means for the team and what fans can expect next season.

With the whole city gearing up for this unforgettable celebration, IndyGo buses will provide extended and FREE service during the NBA All-Star days, ensuring attendees can get around downtown without a hitch, regardless of the event’s end time.

For more information and to be part of this historic event, visit www.pacers.com, www.pacers.com/All-Star, or NBAAllStar2024.com. Don’t miss this chance to be a part of NBA history at an incredibly affordable price!