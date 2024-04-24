‘New Kids On the Block Day’ reaches 35th anniversary

Get ready to turn back the clock and relive the magic as New Kids on the Block Day approaches, celebrating its 35th anniversary since its official declaration on April 24th, 1989.

This special day holds a significant place in the hearts of fans worldwide, symbolizing not only the legacy of the iconic boy band but also the cherished memories and camaraderie shared among fans over the years.

As the countdown to this momentous occasion begins, anticipation is building for a celebration like no other.

To mark this milestone event, fans are in for a treat with the announcement of a special Magic Pack offer.

This exclusive deal presents an opportunity for fans to secure four tickets to the highly anticipated Magic Summer Tour for just $89.00, plus fees.

It’s a chance to gather friends and family, immerse oneself in the nostalgia of New Kids on the Block’s timeless hits, and create new memories that will be treasured for years to come.

With the Magic Pack offer set to kick off this Wednesday, fans are encouraged to act fast and seize this incredible opportunity to be part of the festivities.

So mark your calendars, spread the word, and get ready to celebrate New Kids On the Block Day in style on April 24th! #nkotbday #nkotbmagicpack