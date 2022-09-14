Life.Style.Live!

Old Major Market offers freshly made, grab & go dinner for two

You can take a break from cooking dinner and doing the dishes on Thursdays because Old Major Market has you covered!

Old Major Dinner For Two is an affordable, freshly made, grab and go dinner for two people.

You can pre-order your meal here for pick up on Thursday, September 15.

Each they change the meal option so if something doesn’t pique your interest one week, check back the next week.

Mark LaFay, founder and owner of Old Major Market, joined us Wednesday on “Life.Style.Live!” with a taste of their Bratwurst Meatball Sub, German Potato Salad and Turnip Greens. This is everything you will find on this week’s Dinner for Two menu.

Dinner for two, pick up is from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at:

Midtown Pickup @ The Secret Location inside the Basile Opera building @ 4011 Pennsylvania Street. Enter the lot from Pennsylvania street, park on the east side come inside. Message us if you need us to run it out to you!

North East Side Pickup @ Tasteful Times in Fishers: 11677 Olio Rd, Fishers, IN 46037. Grab a bottle of wine while you’re there!

Home Delivery is available for the following zip codes: 46205, 46208, 46220, 46037, 46038, 46260, 46240, 46205, 46208, 46220, 46037, 46038, 46260, 46240, 46250, 46290, 46280, 46033, 46032.

Delivery to Farmers markets on Saturdays is also an option!

