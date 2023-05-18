‘On The Aisle’ contributor Tom Alvarez talks top picks

Tom Alvarez, a contributor to “On the Aisle,” shared his top picks for entertainment events.

Jim Caruso’s Cast Party with Billy Stritch at the piano, taking place at Feinstein’s at Hotel Carmichael on May 19 and 20, was among his recommendations.

Jeremy Jordan’s performance at The Cabaret from May 18. to 21. also caught his attention.

For theater enthusiasts, Beauty & The Beast at Beef & Boards Dinner Theatre, running from May 18. to July 9. was an exciting option.

The Tarkington showcased a production of Alice in Wonderland on May 20. and 21. while Footlite Musicals presented Simply Ella: A Music Tribute to Ella Fitzgerald from May 25. to 27.

The Predictor, an offering by American Lives Theatre, was another event to watch through May 28.