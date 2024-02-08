Search
On The Aisle: 'Queen'

by: Divine Triplett
Tom Alvarez, known for his theater expertise, shares his top picks for February 8, 2024, on “On The Aisle.”

Highlights include Mariachi Herencia at The Palladium, “Beautiful” at Beef & Boards Dinner Theatre, and “Queen” at Phoenix Theatre.

Also recommended are “The Minutes” at American Live Theatre and “Route 66” at Beef & Boards. Indianapolis Symphony Orchestra presents “Beethoven & Brahms” for classical enthusiasts. F

Find Alvarez’s reviews and interviews at tomalvarez.studio and listen to his podcast, “On The Aisle with Tom Alvarez,” on major platforms.

