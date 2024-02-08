On The Aisle: ‘Queen’

Tom Alvarez, known for his theater expertise, shares his top picks for February 8, 2024, on “On The Aisle.”

Highlights include Mariachi Herencia at The Palladium, “Beautiful” at Beef & Boards Dinner Theatre, and “Queen” at Phoenix Theatre.

Also recommended are “The Minutes” at American Live Theatre and “Route 66” at Beef & Boards. Indianapolis Symphony Orchestra presents “Beethoven & Brahms” for classical enthusiasts. F

Find Alvarez’s reviews and interviews at tomalvarez.studio and listen to his podcast, “On The Aisle with Tom Alvarez,” on major platforms.