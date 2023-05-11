OpenBox Roofing: Your personalized roofing experience

OpenBox Roofing, a locally owned and family-operated roofing, siding, window, and gutter contractor, prioritizes a commitment to quality, integrity, and transparency in every customer interaction.

Led by owner Tom Sovich and Vice President Megan Hughes, OpenBox Roofing provides a personalized consultative experience, ensuring that customer needs are understood, options are explored, and tailored solutions are offered.

The company takes pride in its high-quality workmanship and unwavering code of ethics. With Tom’s construction and roofing industry background and Megan’s customer service expertise, the OpenBox team offers unmatched skill and service.

As proud Owens Corning Preferred contractors and members of the James Hardie Alliance, they offer a broad range of roofing, siding, and gutter options, including metal roofing, asphalt shingles, flat roofing, James Hardie siding, vinyl siding, windows, and specialty gutters.

OpenBox Roofing recently launched its Customer Experience App, allowing customers to track project status, access warranties, and project photos, and provide referrals to earn rewards.

Each customer receives a 3D rendering of their home to visualize design options. With over 114 five-star Google reviews within their first two years, OpenBox Roofing has established itself as a trusted and reputable contractor.

The company’s distinctive pink color reflects its uniqueness and commitment to doing things right, always prioritizing the highest integrity, quality, and transparency.

OpenBox Roofing isn’t just about roofs and siding; they approach every project with care and ensure customer satisfaction. They also actively support breast cancer awareness through fundraising for the More than Pink Walk in October, with all proceeds going to the Susan G Komen Foundation.

