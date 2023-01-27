Life.Style.Live!

Oscar Mayer Wienermobile is Looking for Hotdog Fanatics

by: Peggy McClelland
Driver Sizzlin’ Shelby and copilot Queso Dog Keila, dropped by “Life.Style.Live!” in the Oscar Mayer Wienermobile on the hunt for hotdog fanatics interested in being part of the next class of Wienermobile drivers.

If you are interested in driving a 27-foot-long hotdog on wheels check out Wienermobile Tour Schedule: Be a Hotdogger | Oscar Mayer®  for the most up-to-date information and additional events.  

Here’s where to find next:

Friday, Jan. 27, 5:00pm-8:00pm, Hot Dogs are Sandwiches Night at Indy Fuel Game, 1202 E 38th St., Indianapolis, IN 

Saturday, Jan. 28, 10:00am-4:00pm, Kroger, 11700 Olio Road, Fishers, IN 

Sunday, Jan. 29, 10:00am-4:00pm, Kroger, 5350 E Thompson Rd, Indianapolis, IN 

