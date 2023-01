Life.Style.Live!

Patty previews the Indy Winter Classic Dog Show

Patty Spitler visits with Hanna Barrick and 2 of her Bernese Mountain Dogs to get the inside information on this year’s Indy Winter Classic Dog Show beginning February 3 at the Indiana State Fairgrounds, West Pavilion presented by the Central Indiana Kennel Club.

Indy Winter Classic Dog Show presented by the Central Indiana Kennel Club – 200 Breeds of Dogs

February 2-5, 2022, 8:00 AM to 5:00 PM daily