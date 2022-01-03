Life.Style.Live!

Patty Spitler remembers legendary actress Betty White, talks 100th birthday movie special

The legendary actress Betty White passed away at the age of 99 a few days ago just a few weeks shy of her 100th birthday.

Today, Patty Spitler of Great Day TV joined us to share how she remembers Betty as someone she has once interviewed and considers an idol, especially as a fellow animal lover.

The iconic actress had plans to celebrate her birthday publicly with a movie special premiering in theaters on her birthday for one day only.

The movie, Betty White: 100 Years Young, will feature White as well as a star-studded cast of her friends, including Ryan Reynolds, Tina Fey, Robert Redford, Clint Eastwood, Morgan Freeman, and more!

“You’ll experience Betty’s funniest moments on ‘The Golden Girls,’ hosting ‘Saturday Night Live,’ ‘Hot in Cleveland,’ ‘The Proposal,’ ‘The Mary Tyler Moore Show’ — and a lost episode from Betty’s very first sitcom. Plus, Betty reveals inside stories of her amazing life and career,” the description reads. “This is a special one-day-only event; the party awaits.”

White was inducted into the Television Hall of Fame in 1995, the same year she earned a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

She has won eight Emmy Awards in a variety of categories, plus many other awards over the years.

