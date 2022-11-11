Life.Style.Live!

Patty’s Picks: ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’

Friday is here, and that means, Entertainment Expert Patty Spitler is also here along with her “Patty’s Picks” for this week.

This week’s movie is expected to blow the roof off. It’s the sequel to “Black Panther” and the 30th film of the Marvel Movie Universe, called “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.”

The highly anticipated film already has already brought in $10.1 million overseas in advance screenings. Projections say, this weekend it could bring in $300 million or more worldwide.

The movie begins with paying homage to the lead in the 2018 Black Panter film, Chadwick Boseman, who passed away 4 years ago from colon cancer.

So what’s going on now? A lot. Wakanda and Namor’s nations are at war in “Black Panther 2.” Fighting to reign as the number one world power with access to “vibranium,” the world’s strongest metal with mystical properties.

It’s visually stunning with plenty of death. Hint: The scene stealer for her poise and regal tone, is Angela Bassett, the Queen of Wakanda. She’s the nation’s leader following the deaths of her husband and son.

This fantasy/action/drama is out on Friday, Nov. 11. It’s rated PG-13, and it runs 2 hrs 41 minutes.

For more from Patty visit Great Day TV and Pet Pals TV.