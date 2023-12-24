Patty’s Picks: Holiday openings

Welcome to another edition of “Patty’s Picks” for your weekend movie choices.

This time, Patty reviews recent holiday openings, “Wonka,” “Migration,” “Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom,” “Iron Claw,” and “Boys in the Boat.”

“Wonka,” a musical fantasy starring Timothee Chalamet, is based on Roald Dahl’s classic 1964 novel, “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory.” In the book’s latest adaptation, a young chocolatier chases a life of dreams despite bad guys appearing at every turn.

Running at 1 hour and 57 minutes, Patty rated the film four out of five chocolate bars, calling it a magical family film for kids.

“Migration” follows a family of ducks who convince their overprotective father to go on a vacation of a lifetime. Patty rated the 83-minute movie a four out of five feathers for family fun.

“Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom” opened on Friday, starring Jason Momoa, Patrick Wilson, and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II.

The Black Manta returns with the desire to avenge his father’s death by defeating Aquaman, and Aquaman will need to do whatever it takes to protect his family and save the world from destruction.

The film is rated PG-13 and runs for 2 hours and 4 minutes. While Patty hasn’t seen it yet, she says that it will be her Christmas gift to herself to see Jason Momoa on the big screen.

Lastly, Patty mentions two other releases coming out this holiday weekend, including “Iron Claw,” based on a true story of a family of wrestlers, and “The Boys in the Boat,” based on a rowing team competing in the 1936 Summer Olympics.