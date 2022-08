Life.Style.Live!

Patty’s Picks: Jim Gaffigan talks new serious film, Indiana roots

Comedian Jim Gaffigan is showing off his serious side in the new suspense/thriller, “Collide.”

“Life.Style.Live!” Entertainment Expert Patty Spitler joined us Thursday with a look at her recent interview with Gaffigan where he discussed his latest role.

The film comes to theaters on Friday, August 5 and will be available on demand on August 12.

“Collide” is rated R and runs 1h 30m.

