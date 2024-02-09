Patty’s Picks: Lisa Frankenstein

In “Patty’s Picks,” the spotlight falls on movie critic Patty Spitler as she introduces us to “Lisa Frankenstein,” a quirky twist on the classic tale.

Patty humorously attributes the film’s inspiration to Mary Shelley’s 1818 novel “Frankenstein.” Set in 1989, the movie follows Lisa Swallows, a character with a penchant for the macabre, as she brings a corpse to life and embarks on a quest to find missing body parts.

Amidst the chaos, love blossoms, and characters grapple with their identities in a world that blurs the line between life and death. Starring Kathryn Newton and marking Zelda Williams’ directorial debut, “Lisa Frankenstein” promises plenty of puns, flirty humor, and nostalgic nods to the ’80s.

Patty awards the Corpse Comedy 3 1/2 out of 5 stars, acknowledging its humor and relatable themes of high school and coming of age.

However, she notes the film faces tough competition from the Super Bowl and Taylor Swift, making its weekend debut a challenging one.