Patty’s Picks: ‘Poor Things’

Welcome to another edition of “Patty’s Picks” for your weekend movie choices.

This time, we have the intriguing film “Poor Things” on our radar.

Starring the talented Emma Stone, who not only graces the screen but also takes on the role of producer, this movie is a journey into the life of Bella Baxter, a young woman brought back to life by a rather eccentric doctor portrayed by Willem Dafoe (and the makeup job on him is truly astonishing).

Bella’s quest to understand her new existence takes a twist when she runs away with a shady lawyer played by Mark Ruffalo, embarking on a whirlwind adventure around the world.

It’s a tale of liberation and love, all wrapped up in the film “Poor Things.” With a runtime of 2 hours and 21 minutes and an R rating, she found this movie interesting.

It delivers intense messages about learning, growing, and the essence of life, with Emma Stone’s performance showcasing her acting prowess, akin to watching a child discover the world.

She gladly gives it a solid 4 stars. Don’t miss out on this wild and wacky journey!