Patty’s Picks: ‘See How They Run,’ ‘The Woman King’

Grab your popcorn, a cold drink and settle in your seat for two films opening Friday at a theater near you.

Friday on “Life.Style.Live!” Entertainment Expert Patty Spitler joined us with her latest picks which consist of two vastly different, big and bold films. Here’s more from her:

“See How They Run” is a comedy/thriller with a large cast headlined by Sam Rockwell.

A Hollywood film producer wants to turn a play into a film. What’s going to happen when members of the crew are murdered? Set in the 1950s in London it’s a who-done-it with charm and finesse.

“See How They Run” is rated PG-13 and runs for 1 hour 38 minutes. I give it 3 out of 5 stars.

Okay, brace yourself, this one is huge.

“Inspired by true events,” screams the headline of this action/drama, “The Woman King.” This action-packed and sometimes grisly film was shot in South Africa and its “muscle” is that it shows not only how black women in this group rose to the occasion to physically defend themselves but also change the perception of women as being completely under the control of men. It also reverberates with a modern tone of strong women in control.

As they say in the movie, “You fight for what is right.” and “Somethings are worth dying for.”

Academy, Emmy and Tony Award winner Viola Davis at 57 years old is in fierce fighting form as “The Woman King.”

The film is intense and incredibly moving. The recreated 19th Century sword fights are very intense. The entire cast is amazing. There’s history with melodrama and movement.

“The Woman King” runs for 2 hours and 4 minutes. It’s rated PG-13, and I’m truly surprised it’s not rated R for the violence so be aware.

I give it 4 out of 5 stars or let’s change that to Swords.

If you’re looking for a weekend “can’t catch my breath” film, “The Woman King” is it!

