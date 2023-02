Life.Style.Live!

Pavel & Direct Contact perform ahead of the Latin Lover show

Internationally known Dominican pianist and “Life.Style.Live!” fan favorite, Pavel Polanco-Safadit, performs with Indianapolis Jazz Hall of Fame great, Rob Dixon on sax. They had the entire studio dancing to their Latin Jazz sound.

Pavel & Direct Contact: Latin Lover performance is at The Jazz Kitchen Saturday, February 11 at 9:30pm.