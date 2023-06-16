Pavel’s World: Making pasta with shrimp and Dominican coffee

Pavel Polanco-Safadit, the renowned international jazz pianist, found himself in a unique setting as he joined forces with Kayla Sullivan and Cody Adams, embracing the joy of culinary creation. Pavel skillfully prepared a delectable dish of pasta and shrimp, infusing it with his own flair and creativity. Meanwhile, Kayla and Cody enthusiastically assisted (tasted). The trio’s harmonious collaboration extended beyond the kitchen as they shared stories, laughter, and the aromatic aroma of Dominican coffee.